Greece wildfires: UAE sends urgent aid, equipment

On Tuesday, an Emirati aircraft loaded with food, health supplies and firefighting materials will be dispatched.

The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), is providing urgent aid to support civilians affected by wildfires in Greece.

The UAE also assisted the efforts aimed at suppressing the fires, by deploying a helicopter to contain the wildfires on the borders of the Greek capital, Athens.

The aid is upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in implementation of the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and with the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

On Tuesday, an Emirati aircraft loaded with food, health supplies, children’s food supplements and firefighting materials, such as firefighting clothing, pumps, water hoses and relevant accessories, will leave the country for Greece.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said the directives of the UAE’s leadership underscore the country’s solidarity with the government and people of Greece in addressing the unprecedented wildfires in the country.

"This support highlights the UAE’s keenness to reduce the impact of the natural disaster taking place in Greece, as well as its unlimited solidarity with victims," Al Falahi added, noting the ERC’s complete readiness to help in such situations.

Some of the aid materials and equipment was provided by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), he added, while pointing out that phase one of the campaign will focus on providing firefighting materials and shelter requirements, to be followed by other phases that will provide for the various needs of the Greek population.

The ERC is closely monitoring the humanitarian conditions in Greece and is working in coordination with relevant authorities to offer the best services to those affected by the disaster, he said in conclusion.