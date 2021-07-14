Eid Al Adha in UAE: Rulers order release of 399 prisoners

The gesture reflects the leadership's keenness to give pardoned individuals a fresh start in life.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 225 prisoners, who have shown good conduct, from punitive and reformative institutions in Sharjah, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed sincere thanks and deep appreciation for Sharjah Ruler’s humanitarian gesture, which stems from Sheikh Sultan's keenness to bring happiness to their families, help pardoned individuals to get a fresh start in life, and support their reintegration into the community.

Ras Al Khaimah

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also ordered the release of 174 prisoners serving various sentences in Ras Al Khaimah, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The decision reflects Sheikh Saud’s keenness to give these prisoners, who have shown good conduct, a second chance at a new life, as well as to ease the burden on their families.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, called on relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to process the release of the prisoners, in close coordination with the Rak Police.

Counsellor Hassan Saeed Muhammed, Attorney General of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, acknowledged Sheikh Saud's gesture and said it reflects his commitment to giving the pardoned prisoners a second chance to reintegrate into the community, as well as to spread happiness among their families.

Umm Al Quwain

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has also pardoned a number of prisoners, serving various jail sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.