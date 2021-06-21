Dubai’s leading media companies forge technical cooperation with i24NEWS

i24NEWS will also establish an office in Dubai Media City.

Leading companies in Dubai’s media sector, including Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) and Dubai Media City, announced that they have established cooperation with international news network i24NEWS to exchange expertise and advance technical collaboration. As part of the cooperation, i24NEWS will also open an office in Dubai Media City.

HE Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “The establishment of technical cooperation between the two sides will help promote excellence in the industry. The collaboration between the two sides will create a new network of relationships and promote synergies and knowledge exchange that will open up new opportunities for growth in the sector.”

Frank Melloul, CEO of i24NEWS, said: “The establishment of a strong link between the media sectors of both countries adds an important dimension to the engagement between Israel and the UAE. This agreement will help enhance our reach as an international news network and enrich our global content offering. Furthermore, the establishment of our office in Dubai Media City gives us a strategic platform to expand our coverage of the Middle East right from the heart of the region’s media industry hub, to explore new prospects in fast-growing media markets.”

DMI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with i24NEWS to pursue cooperation in media technology, generating media exposure for mega events and skill development. Furthermore, DMI and i24NEWS will share experiences and ideas promoting technical cooperation in the fields of news production and television broadcasting. DMI and i24NEWS will work to connect their media with a “Fibre of Peace” to allow easier transmission of interviews, reports and materials.

The two organisations will jointly undertake initiatives to generate impactful international media exposure for major events. The development of human resources and the sharing of administrative and technical expertise through employee exchange programmes and joint training projects are among the other areas of cooperation.

Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Radio and TV Sector at DMI, said: “Dubai Media Incorporated’s MoU with i24NEWS is part of our efforts to promote collaboration in enhancing broadcast excellence in the region. DMI constantly seeks to establish strategic cooperation with leading news and broadcast players across the world to tap complementarities and combine strengths to help accelerate media development in the region.”

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City, said: "The establishment of i24NEWS’s office adds to the rich global diversity of media companies in the UAE. Over the last two decades, the UAE has emerged as a major centre for global media by providing a growth platform for leading companies in the industry from across the world. The UAE’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and supportive environment and services have attracted some of the world’s biggest media brands.”