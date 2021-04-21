Dubai plans to boost jobs for Emirati youth

Executive Council forms Emirati Human Resources Development Council, approves Dh400-million plan to make Dubai more bicycle-friendly

Targeting to increase strategic job opportunities of Emirati youth and enriching their talents, The Executive Council of Dubai on Wednesday announced the establishment of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council who chaired the council’s meeting, announced the decisions of the meeting.

The Executive Council also approved a Dh400 million plan for Dubai Bicycle-Friendly City Strategy 2025, which includes 18 initiatives.

The Emirati Human Resources Development Council is established to enhance Dubai’s efforts to qualify, train, employ and retain local human resources.

The new council is tasked with enhancing collaboration between the government and private sectors to develop policies and guidelines for enhancing the employment of Emiratis in the private sector.

Sheikh Hamdan said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has always placed the highest priority on investing in Emirati human capital and empowering national talent. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of developing a clear strategic plan and providing all the resources necessary to empower and equip local human capital in contributing actively to the development of a competitive knowledge-based economy in Dubai. Achieving these objectives cannot be attained without closer collaboration with the private sector, he noted.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid firmly believes that the development of human capital is a crucial factor in advancing Dubai’s sustainable development journey and shaping a bright future for the emirate. Empowering and nurturing local talent will provide further impetus to the leadership’s efforts to advance Dubai’s role as a key player in shaping the world’s future. These new initiatives will open new opportunities for the youth to participate in national development while also making the private sector more attractive for Emiratis," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"Increasing opportunities for Emiratis to assume strategic roles in key sectors will catalyse the development of their skills and leadership abilities. The Dubai Government is streamlining diverse initiatives to develop Emirati capabilities. These include new educational approaches to equip Emirati youth with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing global environment," he added.

To support the council’s efforts, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will develop a database of Emiratis students and liaise with Dubai Government Human Resources Department and other government entities to develop globally benchmarked education opportunities that will help Emiratis develop the competencies needed to succeed in the job market of the future.

For the Dubai Bicycle-Friendly City Strategy 2025, the Executive Council created a taskforce including various government bodies to develop the rules and regulations needed to implement the Strategy. Dubai has laid bicycle tracks stretching a total of 463km so far as part of achieving the target of 13.6km of bicycle tracks for every 100,000 inhabitants.

The Dubai Bicycle-Friendly City Strategy 2025 includes 18 main initiatives that will be implemented at an investment of Dh400 million. The new Strategy also aims to create a bicycle track network in the emirate extending 668km and develop the legislations needed to make Dubai the most bicycle-friendly city in the world.

A comprehensive infrastructure development plan will see some roads being redesigned to include bicycle tracks. In addition, bicycle-related services will be made available to the public. The Strategy also seeks to encourage new bicycle operators and will create dedicated parking areas for bicycles.