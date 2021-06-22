Dubai Municipality becomes first government department to approve job titles for remote work

A top official at Dubai Municipality has approved the job titles for remote work in the department, for jobs that can be done remotely.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality said, while choosing the job titles, the continuity of providing Municipality’s services and operations efficiently and effectively considered.

According to the director-general, the authority began implementing the remote work system in normal circumstances and other applicable work systems, such as the shift system and the flexible working system, since 2007.

“The Municipality’s strategy has also contributed to the smart transformation, and qualifying and developing employees, enabling the Municipality to make a flexible transformation of the remote work system,” he explained.

Dubai govt remote-working protocols

The Municipality’s efforts have resulted in enhancing institutional agility, raising employee happiness, increasing the efficiency of operations and services, and reducing the carbon footprint.

Al Hajri said Dubai Municipality is the first government department to approve these titles, which is an embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.