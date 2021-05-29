Dubai launches longest public 3D artwork

The 236x12 metre hoarding created by Vera features an image of a painting brush creating long strokes of sea waves.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with Dubai Holding, has unveiled a 200-metre-long 3D artwork as part of the Jumeirah brand identity campaign.

Launched under the umbrella of the Jumeirah Project, an initiative introduced in 2018 to raise the area’s profile as a social and cultural destination, the public artwork is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to infuse a new creative energy into the prominent neighbourhood.

Displayed on a 236x12 metre hoarding, the artwork created by 3D international artist Juandres Vera features an image of a painting brush creating long strokes of sea waves ridden by surfers. The immersive artwork, inspired by surfers on Jumeirah beach, allows viewers to be part of a 3D illusion of them creating the waves with a brush.

The project is among several of Dubai Holding’s ongoing initiatives aimed at empowering the emirate’s creative community as part of its mandate to operate ‘For the Good of Tomorrow’. Since the inauguration of its Dubai Walls initiative in 2016, Dubai Holding has rolled out various public art projects across its destinations, attractions and communities, allowing the public to explore the works of unique world-class artists.

Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding, said: “Our partnership with Brand Dubai will enable us to further drive public engagement with art and creativity across the city to help enhance peoples’ happiness and quality of life.

“We truly believe in the positive, powerful impact of creative expression on society."

Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “This project is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an open-air museum.

Dubai Holding’s art and creativity initiative, Dubai Walls, has seen several activations since 2016 including: Souk Seven, Sculpture Park in Jaddaf Waterfront as well as various art and street art festivals hosted across Dubai Holding destinations including JBR, City Walk, La Mer, Al Seef, d3 and others.