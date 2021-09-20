Dubai: How to report, block annoying marketing calls
DED posts video that details the simple steps you can take to report such spam calls.
Are you fed up of receiving random promotional calls from tele-marketers? Well, in Dubai, there is a service you can use to report and block them.
The Dubai Economy took to Twitter on Monday to post a video that details the simple steps you can take to report such spam calls:
The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy has introduced the Do not disturb smart service allowing the public to report any unwanted promotional calls.@dubai_consumers— (@Dubai_DED) September 20, 2021
.#CCCP #ConsumerHappiness #be_right_know_your_consumer_rights pic.twitter.com/rmsiS7uswH
The ‘do not disturb’ smart service was launched earlier this year.
The service is available on dnd.ded.ae and allows consumers to report annoying calls from businesses and marketing teams promoting their products and services.
Etisalat, du users can now block advertising via SMS
Consumers can submit their complaints on unsolicited calls online in a few simple steps. The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) team will then get the consumer’s contact number removed from the reported company’s database.
Dubai Economy had reminded businesses in Dubai on the need to respect the privacy of consumers and go by their preferences on receiving promotional communication.
-
