Dubai: How to report, block annoying marketing calls

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on September 20, 2021

(Alamy)

DED posts video that details the simple steps you can take to report such spam calls.

Are you fed up of receiving random promotional calls from tele-marketers? Well, in Dubai, there is a service you can use to report and block them.

The Dubai Economy took to Twitter on Monday to post a video that details the simple steps you can take to report such spam calls:

The ‘do not disturb’ smart service was launched earlier this year.

The service is available on dnd.ded.ae and allows consumers to report annoying calls from businesses and marketing teams promoting their products and services.

Etisalat, du users can now block advertising via SMS

Consumers can submit their complaints on unsolicited calls online in a few simple steps. The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) team will then get the consumer’s contact number removed from the reported company’s database.

Dubai Economy had reminded businesses in Dubai on the need to respect the privacy of consumers and go by their preferences on receiving promotional communication.




