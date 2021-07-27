Dubai: Fatwa and shahada services top requests list for Islamic authority

With 4,000 requests, Fatwa services topped the list for the first half of 2021.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has revealed the two most popular service requests made to its customer services department.

With 4,000 requests, Fatwa services topped the list for the first half of 2021. This was followed by the service to declare belief in Islam (shahada), with 2,000 requests.

The IACAD call centre received more than 10,000 requests until June this year.

Fatwa is a ruling on a point of Islamic law given by a recognised authority. In Dubai, this authority is the IACAD.

Adel Juma Matar, director of customer service department, said the department is “constantly seeking to provide the highest levels of services”.