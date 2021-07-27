Dubai: Fatwa and shahada services top requests list for Islamic authority
With 4,000 requests, Fatwa services topped the list for the first half of 2021.
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has revealed the two most popular service requests made to its customer services department.
With 4,000 requests, Fatwa services topped the list for the first half of 2021. This was followed by the service to declare belief in Islam (shahada), with 2,000 requests.
The IACAD call centre received more than 10,000 requests until June this year.
Fatwa is a ruling on a point of Islamic law given by a recognised authority. In Dubai, this authority is the IACAD.
Adel Juma Matar, director of customer service department, said the department is “constantly seeking to provide the highest levels of services”.
-
Government
Dubai: Fatwa and shahada services top requests...
With 4,000 requests, Fatwa services topped the list for the first... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai Police seek residents' help to identify...
The police did not find any identity documents on the body. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: 100% smart parking fee service launched in...
Traditional payment methods suspended. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Woman gets 10-year jail term for carrying...
Recipient of the parcel was allegedly held up in Dubai owing to Covid ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: World's deepest diving swimming pool now...
Access to the facility will only be granted via prior online booking. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Expats duped in travel approval scam
The UAE Embassy in India has warned desperate travellers about... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,539 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 296,686 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tuition fees for 8 new schools announced
The fees are not inclusive of costs such as books, school uniforms... READ MORE
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE