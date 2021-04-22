Government
Dubai denies rumours, says no licences for gambling activities being given

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 22, 2021
Reports circulating on social media are incorrect.

The Dubai government on Thursday denied rumours that licences for gambling were being granted in the emirate.

"The Government of Dubai Media Office stated that reports circulating in social media about licenses being granted for gambling activities in the emirate are incorrect," a tweet said.

This is a developing story.




