Dubai announces long weekend for National Day, Commemoration Day
Holidays had been announced at a federal level yesterday.
The Dubai government’s human resources department on Monday announced a three-day holiday for the National Day and Commemoration Day.
The break will begin on Tuesday, December 1, and continue until Thursday, December 3. Work will resume on Sunday, December 6.
Authorities had yesterday announced the holiday for both public and private sectors at a federal level.
