Covid-19: Dubai top cop named ‘Best Government Executive Director’ in 2021
He won the award for his pivotal role in utilising AI at Dubai Police during the National Sterilisation Programme.
Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, has been given the Future Workspace Awards 2021 in the 'Best Executive Director' category in government departments.
The award was presented by the Dubai-based decision-makers platform CXO DX, which seeks to keep the C-level decision-makers across the respective industry verticals informed about the continuing role of technology in digitally transforming industries.
Brig Al Razooqi received the award along with 65 executive leaders who were chosen in the Middle East for their prominent role in redeveloping work practices of their institutions to ensure business continuity during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He won the award for his pivotal role in utilising artificial intelligence technologies at Dubai Police during the National Sterilisation Programme and the force's adaptation to the announced precautionary measures against Covid-19. As a result, Dubai Police continued to offer services professionally to the public without any technical errors or interruption via its smart app and website, which contributed to ensuring safety and security and a happy community.
Brig Al Razooqi said that this achievement comes in line with the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and his keenness on keeping pace with the best international practices and implementing them in artificial intelligence.
"Dubai Police is keen on harnessing the latest smart technologies to build a happy society and facilitate customers' access to all services at all times," added Al Razooqi.
It is worth noting that the award honours personalities and executives for their role in rethinking how their institutions operate to ensure business continuity and adapt to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic through using artificial intelligence technologies and depending on digital work to provide services.
