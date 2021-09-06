Choose the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed tells investors, special talents

'Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,' Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Choose the UAE, the country's Vice-President has said in a video message to investors and talented individuals from around the world.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of a global media economic campaign.

It will tell the world about the advantages of investing in the UAE. “Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted that the new economic campaign aims to secure the UAE’s position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years.

“Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise and investments,” he said.

This is the latest in a series of initiatives the country has launched to promote itself as a destination of choice for work, investment, entrepreneurship, education and life.

On Sunday, UAE ministers had announced 13 new projects that will help the country begin an ambitious growth strategy for the next 50 years. These are part of the 50 projects that will be announced during the course of this month.

New and amended visa schemes; global campaigns to attract foreign investments; national initiatives to support emerging Emirati companies; economic support; a data privacy law and international partnerships are among the ‘Projects of the 50’ announced on the day.

The aim is to establish the UAE as a global nation and a testbed for technologies and innovation.

