Abu Dhabi Police unveil AI powered 'Ghost' system at Gitex Technology Week

The system predicts the numbers of these calls for every hour during the next three days.

The Abu Dhabi Police have unveiled Ghost - an AI-enabled system - that allows prediction of the numbers of customers contacting the service centres, which improves the quality of service.

The project was showcased at Gitex 2020.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ahmed Suleiman Al Dhaheri, head of the AI section, said that the 'Ghost' system relies on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to predict the numbers of incoming calls to the command and control centres - under the operations department- in the Capital. It classifies the predicted reports into traffic, criminal, ambulance vehicles request and others.

The system predicts the numbers of these calls for every hour during the next three days.

It also predicts the numbers of crimes and their kinds, which it foresees within specific geographic areas, to speed up the operations of response to reports and security incidents.