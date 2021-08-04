25% of Dubai buildings to be 3D printed by 2030
Dubai Municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and facilities.
A new decree issued in Dubai will ensure that 25 per cent of buildings in Dubai are constructed using 3D printing technology by 2030.
To encourage the use of 3D printing in the construction sector, the Dubai Municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and facilities provided by both government and non-government entities.
Any entity seeking to carry out a 3D printing activity in the sector must first register with the Dubai Municipality and obtain a licence before seeking further approvals from other authorities. Real estate developers should also ensure that 3D printing-related projects are executed only by contractors licensed for the activity by the Dubai Municipality.
These came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree regulating the use of 3D printing in the construction sector.
The decree aims to promote Dubai as a “regional and global hub” for the use of 3D printing technologies. The new legislation seeks to enhance efficiencies in construction projects, boost the local industry’s competitiveness, reduce waste and attract leading companies in the sector to Dubai.
Decree No. (24) of 2021 is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
