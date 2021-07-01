Government
Logo
 
HOME > News > Government

New work permit for UAE Golden Visa holders: All you need to know

WAM/Dubai
Filed on July 1, 2021 | Last updated on July 2, 2021 at 06.11 am

Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive the Golden Visa will remain valid.


The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has started issuing work permits for holders of Golden Visas.

The ministry stated that such permits are required in three cases.

> Those who were unemployed when they received their Golden Visa, and now wish to start working for a certain employer.

> Those who are employed and plan to start working for a new employer.

> Employers who wish to renew the work permit and contract of a Golden Visa holder.

The ministry explained that the same rules and procedures will also apply to dependents registered on their parents' residency visas if they are applying for work and are Golden Visa holders.

Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive the Golden Visa will remain valid, and are subject to all applicable UAE legislations.

All regular fees will apply, the ministry added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/government/20210701/no-title/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1010,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 