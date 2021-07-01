Filed on July 1, 2021 | Last updated on July 2, 2021 at 06.11 am

New work permit for UAE Golden Visa holders: All you need to know

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has started issuing work permits for holders of Golden Visas.

The ministry stated that such permits are required in three cases.

> Those who were unemployed when they received their Golden Visa, and now wish to start working for a certain employer.

> Those who are employed and plan to start working for a new employer.

> Employers who wish to renew the work permit and contract of a Golden Visa holder.

The ministry explained that the same rules and procedures will also apply to dependents registered on their parents' residency visas if they are applying for work and are Golden Visa holders.

Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive the Golden Visa will remain valid, and are subject to all applicable UAE legislations.

All regular fees will apply, the ministry added.