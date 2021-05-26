UAE government secures top rankings in global indicators

Emirati government is number one globally when it comes to the absence of bureaucracy index.

The UAE Government has been ranked among the top worldwide in specific indicators.

The country ranked first globally on the ‘Absence of Bureaucracy’ and second on the ‘Adaptability of Government Policy’ indicators, in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook.

The UAE Government also ranked third on the ‘Government Responsiveness to Change’ and fourth on the ‘Government Long-term Vision’ indicators, according to the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Other top rankings include: Ninth globally in IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2020; fourth on the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer; first in 121 of the most important global competitiveness reports; and first among Arab countries on 437 indices. It is also among the top 10 countries worldwide on 314 indices.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the high rankings are an outcome of the futuristic vision of the UAE leaders.

He said the UAE continued its success story, “despite unprecedented circumstances and rapid changes the world witnessed over the past year” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Al Gergawi stressed the UAE’s “proactive mindset”, with the government's ability to ensure services continuity by adopting technological and digital solutions, and shifting smoothly to remote work and distance learning systems.

“Such measures guaranteed the continuity of government work and enabled various community members to adapt quickly to the change and overcome the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”