- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Gold prices rise in Dubai on Thursday
Precious yellow metal trades at Dh216.5 per gram on Thursday morning.
Gold prices opened higher on Thursday morning, as investors awaited the release of US non-farm payroll data for April due on the weekend.
Spot gold was up 0.32 per cent or $5.71 an ounce at $1,785.05 by 9.50am UAE time.
According to Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data, 24K gold was priced at Dh216.5 per gram at the opening of trade on Thursday morning, as against Dh215.75 on Wednesday morning. The other variants of the precious metals also gained on Thursday as 22K rose to Dh203.5, 21K gained to Dh194.25 and 18K jumped to Dh166.5 per gram on Thursday morning.
Investors are looking forward to Friday's US monthly jobs report, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs in April.
Ole Hansen, head of the commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said gold remains range-bound, as it struggles to find a bid strong enough to challenge key resistance at $1,800.
“The short-term technical outlook, however, still looks promising above $1,765 and a break above $1,800 could signal a move towards the $1,818 and $1,833, an area that undoubtedly would begin to shake out long-held trends following short positions,” Hansen added.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE; safety alert ...
Authorities advise people to stay away from wadis and areas of flash... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
900 food outlets fined in Abu Dhabi in 2020 for...
Adafsa's inspection drive bids to uphold public health safety amid... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 54 illegal domestic workers arrested...
Federal Labour law can punish employers with fines of Dh50,000, jail. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE triple murder: Accused set to stand trial in...
The police investigation revealed that the victims had died after... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Two doses of Pfizer shot give 95%...
The analysis revealed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Kerala announces complete lockdown
The state recorded the highest single-day spike yesterday. READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Hope and fears as pandemic raises visions of...
The biblical apocalyptic headline has rattled the Indian... READ MORE
-
News
This Dubai bank's online services will not be...
Bank to carry out maintenance work on that day from 2am to 10am UAE... READ MORE
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies