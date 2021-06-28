GMU ties up with Russian firm to develop new tech for medical education

The international collaboration will pave the way for innovation.

Gulf Medical University (GMU) has signed a partnership with Geotar-Med, a leading company in Russia, aiming to develop innovative technologies for medical education.

Dr Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of GMU, and Zalim Balkizov, CEO of Geotar, inked the memorandum of understanding (MoU) during this year’s Arab Health held in Dubai. Geotar is a reputable company in Russia that provides turnkey solutions for medical education and develops advanced simulation equipment with its own scientific and manufacturing divisions.

Through the partnership, GMU students will have better practical experience and learn the latest simulation technologies that can help them in their career, professor Hamdy said. “We are happy to have such a partner. We are very impressed with the quality of simulation provided by Geotar.”

Balkizov said medical education solutions are not only about using the technology but making it effective and integrating it into the curriculum. “Gulf Medical University is leading the way in educating students through use of technology and we are glad to have such a partner in the Middle East and the UAE.”

GMU is a leading medical university owned by Thumbay Group. Based in the UAE, it has its own growing network of world-class academic institutions, hospitals and a dynamic research division, which aim to transform the university into a vibrant academic health system and link the best of medical education, healthcare and research.