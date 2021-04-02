Global Technology Index: Abu Dhabi ranks 11th in digital competitiveness

The emirate has reached advanced places in various indices related to digital transformation

Abu Dhabi has been ranked 11th in the Global Technology Index, based on the World Digital Competitiveness Yearbook 2020 released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The emirate has reached advanced places in various indices related to digital transformation, ranking fifth in Cyber Security, Public-Private Partnerships, and Technology Regulatory Framework indices.

Moreover, the Capital came sixth globally in the Digital/Technological Skills index; eighth in the Technological Framework index, ninth in the use of Big Data and Analytics index, and 12th in the IT Integration index.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, chairman of the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi (DGS), said he is proud of the progress achievement. “These results were achieved under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi Government, make fundamental changes in the concept of government services, and move towards a digital future.”

Fahed Salem Alkayyoomi, undersecretary of the DGS, said this accomplishment will give a strong impetus to continue the government efforts to achieve the common goal of providing effective, sustainable, and safe digital services across the emirate. “Abu Dhabi is moving towards the future with an ambitious vision that reinforces a culture of excellence in society, with the aim of being at the forefront of the world’s cities in terms of competitiveness at various levels and in a variety of fields related to digital transformation,” he added.

Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, director-general of the the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), said: “We are pleased with the results achieved by the Abu Dhabi Emirate in the Global Technology Index, as they positively reflect the digital transformation efforts and confirm the emirate’s leading position in global competitiveness indices.