- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Global Technology Index: Abu Dhabi ranks 11th in digital competitiveness
The emirate has reached advanced places in various indices related to digital transformation
Abu Dhabi has been ranked 11th in the Global Technology Index, based on the World Digital Competitiveness Yearbook 2020 released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The emirate has reached advanced places in various indices related to digital transformation, ranking fifth in Cyber Security, Public-Private Partnerships, and Technology Regulatory Framework indices.
Moreover, the Capital came sixth globally in the Digital/Technological Skills index; eighth in the Technological Framework index, ninth in the use of Big Data and Analytics index, and 12th in the IT Integration index.
Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, chairman of the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi (DGS), said he is proud of the progress achievement. “These results were achieved under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi Government, make fundamental changes in the concept of government services, and move towards a digital future.”
Fahed Salem Alkayyoomi, undersecretary of the DGS, said this accomplishment will give a strong impetus to continue the government efforts to achieve the common goal of providing effective, sustainable, and safe digital services across the emirate. “Abu Dhabi is moving towards the future with an ambitious vision that reinforces a culture of excellence in society, with the aim of being at the forefront of the world’s cities in terms of competitiveness at various levels and in a variety of fields related to digital transformation,” he added.
Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, director-general of the the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), said: “We are pleased with the results achieved by the Abu Dhabi Emirate in the Global Technology Index, as they positively reflect the digital transformation efforts and confirm the emirate’s leading position in global competitiveness indices.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli