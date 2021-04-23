Global Climate Summit: 'UAE to join world in Agricultural Innovation Mission'

Sheikh Mohammed reiterates the UAE’s commitment to fight climate change.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reiterated the UAE’s commitment to fight climate change with international partners, during the Global Climate Summit on Friday.

“Today, I, along with a group of world leaders, participated in the Leaders Summit on Climate, called for by @POTUS. The #UAE believes climate change is not a temporary concern, but a global challenge that is here to stay and provides opportunities for a better future,” Sheikh Mohammed said in his tweet shared by the Dubai Media Office.

“The #UAE — despite being an oil producer — is home to two of the largest solar power plants in the world and will establish a third that will be the world’s largest single-site solar park, while we also invest in renewable energy projects in more than 70 countries,” he added.

The Dubai Ruler further stated: “The #UAE will participate with a group of int'l partners in the Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate to overcome the effects of climate change on the global agricultural sector. We believe in the importance of global collective action to safeguard our planet.”

The two-day virtual summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden, is being attended by 40 world leaders, including Sheikh Mohammed.