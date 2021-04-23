- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Global Climate Summit: 'UAE to join world in Agricultural Innovation Mission'
Sheikh Mohammed reiterates the UAE’s commitment to fight climate change.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reiterated the UAE’s commitment to fight climate change with international partners, during the Global Climate Summit on Friday.
“Today, I, along with a group of world leaders, participated in the Leaders Summit on Climate, called for by @POTUS. The #UAE believes climate change is not a temporary concern, but a global challenge that is here to stay and provides opportunities for a better future,” Sheikh Mohammed said in his tweet shared by the Dubai Media Office.
“The #UAE — despite being an oil producer — is home to two of the largest solar power plants in the world and will establish a third that will be the world’s largest single-site solar park, while we also invest in renewable energy projects in more than 70 countries,” he added.
The Dubai Ruler further stated: “The #UAE will participate with a group of int'l partners in the Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate to overcome the effects of climate change on the global agricultural sector. We believe in the importance of global collective action to safeguard our planet.”
The two-day virtual summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden, is being attended by 40 world leaders, including Sheikh Mohammed.
-
Government
Exclusive: How UAE's new body will protect human...
The NHRI will be responsible for human rights issues in the UAE, such ... READ MORE
-
Education
GMU virtual learning project wins global award
GMU’s Virtual Patient Learning project was selected by 200... READ MORE
-
Education
Gulf Medical University's learning project wins...
Virtual Patient Learning project was selected by 200 judges out of 1,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE suspends all passenger flights from ...
The NCEMA and the GCAA said the suspension applies to all UAE-based... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli