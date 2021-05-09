Give to charity as you shop in UAE... without paying extra

In what is being termed as the UAE’s ‘first retail scan and pay mobile app’ that allows customers to support charities with every payment they make.

Imagine helping the needy every time you shop or pay your bill at any restaurant? A new mobile app lets you do exactly that.

In line with the spirit of giving in Ramadan, SocioPay, that has been launched across the UAE, allows people to donate money for charity while they shop or dine out without paying anything extra.

In what is being termed as the UAE’s ‘first retail scan and pay mobile app’ that allows customers to support charities with every payment they make. The application by the Dubai-based start-up is powered by electronic payment platform noqodi that ensures that with every transaction, a percentage is donated to a charity of the customer’s choice, without additional charge.

In many instances, retailers have a cash-back offer on bill payment. If you pay with SocioPay, you can donate 50 per cent or above of your cashback to any charity of your choice.

Explaining how the app works, Shravan Charya, Founder and CEO of SocioPay, said: “SocioPay enables users to donate a percentage of every transaction towards a charity of their choice at no additional cost. It can be downloaded for free on Play Store and App Store and creates a noqodi Wallet automatically, allowing users to link any payment method (card or wallet) for cashless and contactless payments at retail outlets, including restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies and clinics. Once you log on to the app, you have an option to allocate cashback. For every transaction you make with the registered retailer of SocioPay, you will be guided to allocate 50 per cent or above of your cashback to a charity (50 per cent is the minimum percentage of cashback that has to be given back with SocioPay). So every time you shop, you are giving a certain amount (50 per cent or above) of your cash back to charity.”

He added: “We noticed that a lot of merchants offer discounts, but those discounts are not valued, or always availed of. So we came up with SocioPay where you feel the value of availing that discount which can make a difference in someone else’s life. SocioPay is the first international application dedicated to create an eco-system of giving back to the society from every retail transaction made by the user, without additional costs.”

You can also invite other members of the community to download the app and join you in doing charity. Your community section on the app will help you see how much donations you and friends have made, Charya explained.

The first two charities to partner with SocioPay include Dubai-based Dubai Cares and Al Jalila Foundation towards which customers can donate. The app already has a portfolio of around 250 merchants ranging from restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, retail outlets, hotels and resorts, maintenance and other services, where people can use the app and donate.

Thani Alzaffin, group CEO of emaratech, one of the app partners, said: “We are delighted to partner with SocioPay. This partnership will bring a new era of digital social innovation to the UAE. While we ensure that all transactions made through SocioPay remain easy and secure, we are harnessing digital technology to bring innovation for businesses and social good.”

“The digital wallet noqodi has been launched in the context of the continuous efforts of the government of Dubai to facilitate digital payments for government transactions. We have a number of listed national banks and financial institutions that allow customers to add credit from their bank accounts and use their digital wallet through SocioPay,” he added.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO at Dubai Cares and Member of its Board of Directors said: “SocioPay offers a unique and innovative solution for the UAE community to give back during the holy month of Ramadan at the comfort of their fingertips. All contributions made to Dubai Cares will be used to empower children and youth with learning opportunities they could not otherwise afford due to the pandemic and other challenges facing their countries and communities. We encourage everyone to join us in our efforts to ensure that every child on this planet can enjoy his or her rightful access to education regardless of their circumstances.”

