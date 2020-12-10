Gitex Technology Week in Dubai: Here’s your chance to save people’s lives

The service is connected to the Dubai Police and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Providing emergency healthcare isn’t just the responsibility of those registered with relevant authorities — it should also be the duty of those who are qualified to do so, the reason why Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) is encouraging everyone to be involved.

DCAS, which exhibited at the sprawling Smart Dubai pavilion at Gitex Technology Week, touted Esefni as the first of its kind in terms of its “superior ability” to shorten emergency response time.

The service is available for “anyone and anywhere, whether they’re in a mall or a crowded place”, Ayesha Ali Al Blooshi, an advanced paramedic with DCAS, told Khaleej Times at the event.

This will only get better with the introduction of the SOS app, which was DCAS’ main attraction at Gitex. SOS, as its name implies, will give even more rapid emergency responses and a host of other custom features.

The drill is simple: The emergency request initiated by a user on the app will be broadcast to DCAS’ volunteer network, and that person nearest to the scene can respond. The service is connected to the Dubai Police and DCAS, and both entities will be able to track the volunteer and patient until the ambulance arrives.

The type of emergency is specified — road accident, natural calamity, fire, injury or death, or another person needing treatment — as well as the severity of the situation. A user also has the option to add a photo, video or voice message to the request.

Esefni has been live on app stores for six months and, so far, the feedback has been very positive; it has received praise for its ease of use and the inclusiveness it affords to those who want to help.

