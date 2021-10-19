Gitex 2021: UAE's telecom sector ready for any eventualities

TDRA takes visitors on a virtual journey to showcase the strategic role of the telecommunications sector.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is showcasing an interactive presentation entitled “TDRA everywhere”, as part of its participation in Gitex Technology Week 2021.

“TDRA everywhere” shows the high readiness of the telecommunications sector in the UAE in the event of any malfunction in global cables that could result in interruption of Internet service or communications. It highlighted that the telecom structure in the UAE is interconnected with the world through 13 submarine cables, which means the distribution of usage loads among them in the event of defect in one of the cables, in addition to the availability of satellite communications services and land cables, which are an alternative to submarine cables.

The project is divided into four parts: the telecom sector saves lives, mobile telecom networks, the continuation of communications services in the event of power loss, and the global communications sector.

Through this presentation, TDRA takes visitors on a virtual journey to learn about the strategic role of the telecommunications sector in mitigating the effects of crises and emergencies in all its forms, and overcoming those effects to ensure life continuity.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulrahman Al Naser, Senior Manager of Telecom Infrastructure and Standards at TDRA, said, “Nowadays, the telecommunications sector plays a key role that increases in times of emergencies, crises and disasters of all kinds, whether they are natural such as hurricanes, floods, etc., or the result of human action such as traffic accidents, fires and others.

“In the UAE, the role of the telecommunications sector is integrated with other sectors to provide a safe, stable and resilient society in which its various members can work, learn and innovate, and because the role telecom may not be visible to members of society, we offer, in our current participation in GITEX Technology Week, an interactive entertaining experience based on gamification. It shows visitors the importance of the telecommunications sector in overcoming various types of risks and threats that could compromise the safety and security of community members and institutions.”