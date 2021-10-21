News
Gitex 2021: Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre’s showcases two new projects

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
Filed on October 21, 2021
Supplied

The recently-launched projects offer digital solutions and effective tools for officials.

The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has showcased two innovative strategic projects, namely the Insights and Foresights Platform, and the Data Driven and Visualisation Tools project as part of the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion at Gitex Technology Week, which concluded on Thursday.

The recently-launched projects offer digital solutions that contribute to the development of government statistical work, and transform data and statistics into effective tools that enable officials to make proactive decisions and devise sound policies based on up-to-date, accurate and reliable information.

SCAD said it’s projects fall within Abu Dhabi Government’s digital agenda, and echo the readiness and improvement of Abu Dhabi’s digital infrastructure, which attracts various customers, including citizens, residents, visitors and investors.

Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director General of the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi (SCAD) said: “This strategy aims to reaffirm the emirate’s leading position in enhancing government performance and improving the quality of life for citizens, residents, visitors and investors.

“The Gitex is a platform for our team to exchange knowledge and experiences on the importance of investing in data, and benefiting from digital solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques in boosting statistical work

