Gitex 2020: UAE showcases tele health services for cardio, paediatric patients

The remote services were upgraded earlier this year to ensure healthcare delivery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has showcased its telemedicine and health monitoring services, as it took part in the ongoing Gitex Technology Week. The remote services were upgraded earlier this year to ensure healthcare delivery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upgrade helped deliver specialised care and medical advice remotely, and cut down the number of visitors to hospitals.

The MoHAP’s upgraded telemedicine service includes “all medical consultation services” and involved doctors communicating with their patients, as they stayed in the safety of their homes.

“The MoHAP has developed more than one way to enable patients to communicate with doctors, whether by sending an electronic link to patients’ phones reminding them of the appointment or by directly contacting the ministry’s hotline number. This has contributed to ensuring the continuity of providing patients with top-notch health services,” the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, telemedicine services include cardiology, paediatrics, internal medicine and nutrition, and mental health services. Rehabilitation programmes for drug addiction are also offered remotely.



At the end of the third quarter this year, the number of virtual hospital visits hit 49,599.

Dr Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said: “In line with the directions of the UAE government to improve the quality of life and the sustainability of healthcare, we provide smart preventive home services to patients, senior citizens and people of determination, using AI technology and telemedicine devices; virtual and augmented reality; and home care tools and devices.”

Dr Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, said the ministry uses the “latest technology” to provide 24/7 medical consultations since the Covid-19 outbreak.