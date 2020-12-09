Gitex 2020: Now, breathe in pure oxygen from your home in Dubai

Why travel to the mountains to get the freshest air when you can breathe in 85 per cent pure oxygen in Dubai?

At the O2 lounge of the ongoing Gitex Technology Week, take a deep breath and experience a trending innovation. Take your seat as the trained staff prepares you for a session of oxygen therapy. It may feel like you are in a sci-fi laboratory as you breathe in 85 per cent pure oxygen via an IV drip — but, certainly, you’ll feel de-stressed.

As water bubbles in the attached funnels, the therapy would raise the existing oxygen levels in your body, which would further assist in boosting your immune system and help you perform day-to-day tasks with higher energy levels.

Forget travelling all the way to the mountains to get your dose of pure oxygen! The service is provided by Skin 111, a chain of Dubai-based clinics offering aesthetic and medical services, and the providers of IV Vitamin and detox drip.

You can be assured that each therapy session would be customised as per your needs, deficiencies, and even excesses in your bodies.

“Eighty per cent of our energy comes from oxygen, and just 20 per cent from the food, we consume. A dosage of pure oxygen on any given day is a good idea,” said Dr Shahram Nabili, founder of Skin 111.

An important aspect to take note of here is that the therapy is not a medicine. “Anything and everything that we put into your body is what it (the body) produces, like the minerals or vitamins,” said Dr Nabili.

IV Therapy could help improve your concentration levels, provide skin whitening and even aid in fighting ailments like diabetes. Oxygen and IV therapies are suitable for everyone — body builders, chain smokers, athletes, or someone who seeks to simply detoxify and relax.

“Ladies, you would soon forget all about Botox, for the natural therapy would add a glow to your face, fused with minerals, fluids and vitamins,” added Dr Nabili.

The effectiveness of the treatment is higher because it is carried via an IV, which means that high dosage is provided for straight into the blood stream, bypassing the stomach, which is the core of most bodily issues.

“The doctors run a full scan and then decide on the dosage of specifics like addition of Vitamin C or B12, or say, removal of zinc. The usage of IV drips with water as hydrant has been around for ages,” said Dr Nabili.

“Especially during Covid-19, you can do with a dosage of pure oxygen, which would overall provide increased circulation around the nose and a vitamin infusion would be great too.”

The users can breathe in either pure oxygen or choose for it to be diffused with a fragrance of their choice — ranging from lavender to almond. Each oxygen therapy session lasts 20 minutes and costs Dh150.

Wondering how many sessions you can and should indulge in?

“It is like booking a spa treatment, only better. You don’t go to a spa when you feel unwell, similarly, you can book as many sessions as you wish, to strengthen your lungs, boost the immunity levels, improve sleep patterns, etc.” said Dr Nabili.

The therapy is known to be safe and non-invasive, which can be done in the comfort of your home. However, the treatment has to be strictly carried out by trained nurses, so when you book yourself an IV drip with oxygen therapy for a home/hotel/office delivery, the nurse will come to provide the service.

