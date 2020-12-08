Gitex 2020: New UAE chat app can tell if you’re talking to scammers

Worried about whom your children are chatting with? Dr. Nee, a verifiable chat application, comes to the rescue

Do we need another chat app on our smartphones, tabs and laptops? Yes and no, as we learnt at the ongoing Gitex Technology Week. With our phones buzzing with chat notification 24 hours, the thought of downloading another app is almost frightening, but what’s far scarier is the realisation that the chat user on the other side could be an imposter.

Add to this the factor that the children are actively interacting via chatting apps these days, and the scenario can turn bleak with concerns like cyberbullying, exploitation of personal data, and more.

All of these issues and more are what Dr. Nee — a verifiable chat application — seeks to solve.

Considered to be one of the first social chat applications that verify their users’ identities, the app is in operation in Southeast Asian countries, with over 150,000 verified users, and it would be launched next year in Dubai.

Registered in Singapore and developed by Omanee, the app would offer several benefits. Users can call, chat, do business, and further enjoy other services like banking and running campaigns.

“We’re now looking at expanding in regions like the Middle East and India,” said Bui Nis, CEO of Omanee.

A key feature that makes the app relevant in current times is their focus on creating a safe environment.

“It is one of the world’s first identity-verified social media sharing and chatting applications made possible via the KYC (Know Your Customer) function. Who knows who is out there and if the image on the user profile is real?

“When your identity is verified, it means every user is genuine, whether this user is someone you are simply chatting with,” said Nis.

It’s the safety aspect, which is likely to find favour among parents and adults, who are worried about their children’s online activities.

“Even when the child is playing a game on the app, it is with a genuine user,” added Nis. “During the pandemic, many activities went online, and this is likely to continue in the times to come, which is what makes the app significant for parents, schools, corporates, and beyond. You would want to be sure of the person you are doing online business with.”

The app would also allow you to earn points on the go, which would be redeemable towards goodies at your favourite outlets. “It combines e-commerce with an application, with consumers redeeming points with brands as KFC, Gucci, Adidas, and more,” said Nis.

