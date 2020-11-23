Girls orphaned by murder thankful for 10-yr UAE visa
Their maternal grandparents, who now live in Dubai with them, have also been given Golden Visas so that they can take care of the girls
Two Indian teenage girls, whose parents were murdered in their villa in Dubai’s Arabian Ranches, are immensely touched by the government’s magnanimous gesture of offering them the 10-year Golden Visa.
The girls’ parents, Hiren Adhiya and Vidhi Adhiya, were murdered during a robbery bid on June 18.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and the Dubai Police announced that the girls’ education and accommodation will be fully taken care of in order to fulfil their father’s wish of educating them in Dubai.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, S.B., a family friend and local guardian of the siblings, said it was a “life-changing moment” for the girls when they went to the Dubai immigration office on Sunday to get their 10-year visa stamped.
“It is an irrevocable loss for them. They were choked with emotions and a part of them felt immensely grateful to the Dubai Government for its magnanimity and benevolence,” said S.B., who requested anonymity.
He also asked to keep the girls’ names confidential.
“The girls are extremely thankful to the Dubai Government ... as they can now continue in the country that they call home.
“They received several calls from the Dubai Crown Prince’s office ... which was instrumental in expediting this. His office facilitated the entire process along with the Dubai Police, who guided us at every step and ensured that things are done adeptly,” said SB.
He said the two sisters returned from India in August, after performing their parents’ last rites.
New life
The girls and their grandparents are now living in a building next to his. “We can literally see them from our balcony. I do not want the girls to go out of my sight. They are like my daughters. I had known their father for 35 years. I was there the day they were born, held them in my arms as babies and watched them grow. I feel as protective as a father would.
“The UAE is a much safer country and I want them to grow with my daughter here. That’s what their parents had wanted — that they should live and study here. Now with the Golden Visa, that wish has been fulfilled. The UAE is truly a great country with visionary leaders who are ever gracious and compassionate,” said S.B.
Therapy
Although the girls are still shaken from the tragedy and undergoing psychiatric therapy, their guardian said “the reality is gradually sinking in”.
The elder sister had seen the face of the attacker and had been stabbed in the neck, too.
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
-
