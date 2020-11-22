Get up to 90% discount at 3-day Dubai super sale

Big name brands as well as homegrown retailers are participating in the super sale.

Massive savings are just around the corner with the return of the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) in Dubai.

The final 2020 edition of the bi-annual mega promotion will take place from November 26 to 28, with residents and visitors enjoying reductions of up to 90 per cent off a wide selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics and more items across the city’s malls and shopping centres.

Held over the final weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, big name brands as well as homegrown retailers are participating in the super sale, which will see prices tumble at over 1,500 outlets and stores.

During this final 3DSS of 2020, all of the city’s stores, malls and shopping destinations will strictly adhere to all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and visitors. To recognise and encourage industry-wide compliance for the same, Dubai has rolled out the ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Department of Economic Development and Dubai Municipality to certify hotels and retail establishments, F&B outlets and attractions that have implemented all public health protocols.

“The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) is always a highlight on Dubai’s retail calendar of festivals, activations and events and is eagerly awaited by both shoppers and retailers. Held twice a year to support our retail partners, 3DSS is also a showcase to residents and visitors of the countless offers available across Dubai, chances to win back cash and much more over this fun-filled weekend”, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said.

The 3 Day Super Sale is part of Dubai’s annual Retail Calendar that features a full line up of major retail-focused festivals, new season launches, mega sales and exclusive retail experiences and attractions aimed at enhancing the city’s retail community and contributing to Dubai’s economic growth and development.

For details of this year’s 3 Day Super Sale, please visit www.3daysupersale.com.

