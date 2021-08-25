Get up to 80% discount on CBBC's 'Back to School' sale
The sale runs from Aug 31 until Sept 4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The only sale you will ever need has just landed! You are just in time for the CBBC Back to School sale, where you can buy lunch sets, backpack sets, stationery sets and more at a glance and be school-ready instantly.
Starting from August 31 at the Dubai World Trade Centre hall 5 and 6, you can enjoy super school deals and discounts on over 300 brands.
"Schools are finally opening and it is a major sign towards normalisation. What better way to celebrate it than by introducing the biggest back-to-school sale in Dubai! I am sure many parents are getting ready for the reopening of the schools and are looking forward to the shopping. We have dedicated this version of CBBC to all the kids out there who are preparing for their return to their respective schools," Vijay Samyani, Founder & Chairman of Concept Brands Group, stated.
Being home to 300+ brands such as Lacoste, Fila, Mont Blanc, Armani, Lifestyle, Supreme, Tom Ford, Rayban, CK, Clarks and many more, back to school shopping cannot get any better.
The sale, which ends on September 4, will run from 10am until 10pm.
