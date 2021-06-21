Logo

Noon Big Yellow Sale 2021: Use Coupon Code KT1 to avail an additional discount up to 10 percent off with Khaleej Times

Filed on June 21, 2021

 

COUPON CODE: KT1

 

 

As the UAE prepares for one of the year's greatest shopping events, Khaleej Times is giving its readers a unique treat. Aside from the savings of 70% already available. Khaleej Times readers can save an additional 10% on their order by using the coupon 'KH18.' This code will give you a maximum discount of Dh50 on every Noon-Express item till June 22nd, 2021. The Big Yellow Sale runs from June 20th to June 22nd, so you only have a few days to fill your cart and save a great deal of money.

Terms and conditions may apply.
Coupon terms :

  • Geos: UAE, KSA
  • Discount: 10%
  • Maximum discount: SAR 50 / AED 50
  • Valid on: Items that have the Noon-Express sign.

This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.

