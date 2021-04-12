- EVENTS
HomeCuts delivers quality grooming & beauty services to your home!
Imagine this. You have been working extra hours from home, multi-tasking between phone calls as well as tending to family needs, and you are running short of time for the next Zoom call meeting where you have to be seen presentable to the client or your bosses. What do you do with your scruffy beard and disheveled hair?
Your looks are as personal as they can be. Men prefer to go any distance for customized services from their friendly barber. Recent months have changed all that, but what if you get a professional, who understands your needs, who is also ready to come to your doorstep.
Even better, in doing so, it even eliminates the waiting time of two to three hours that one normally has to spend for their personalized grooming experience. Now you can get more out of your daily life!
Portable salon for men (women as well)
Enter HomeCuts, a newly launched, premium at-home barber and salon service for men and kids. In these times of Covid19 and the pandemic, personal safety while grooming has lent a modern twist on barber services. The Dubai startup HomeCuts is the one-stop solution on your fingertips proving the full setup in the comforts of your home. Space is not a constraint. And it doesn't have to be just your home either. It can be your hotel or office for the committed ones!
With a 'Leave No Hair Behind' policy, HomeCuts adopts a 'sterilised, sanitised, and sealed' process for every service kit so as to not compromise on hygiene and safety.
A team of 20-plus professionals has your safety as their priority. There are temperature checks at every door; every service gets a brand new, sealed set of sterlised tools. If you are in Dubai Marina or nearby and wish for a direct touch at their salon instead, you can head down straight to Building No 9 on the promenade side.
Not just for men
HomeCuts services not only male adults but also kids as well. They have father-son packages, too, and ideal with their monthly subscription plans, which will be launching along with their app. Not to leave the women entirely for themselves, they can opt for some nail care.
How does it work?
* The mobile application for Play Store and Apple Store is under development. When it is ready, you can even track your groomer's arrival for the appointment.
* For now, booking can be done through +971581892036 on Whatsapp (https://api.whatsapp.com/message/YICGQ74EBKU3N1) or Fresha's website (https://www.fresha.com/a/homecuts-home-services-dubai-home-services-i7gdsnbh?pId=443782)
* Kid's Boy's Haircut (12< years): AED 75, Kid's Girl's Haircut (12< years): AED 85, Manicure Pedicure w/Color: AED 195, Manicure Pedicure No Color: AED 175, Men's Haircut and Beard(13+ years): AED 150, Ladies Trim (13+ years): AED 100
* Appointments can be made anytime between 9.30am and 11pm, daily. For more information, check out @myhomecuts on Instagram.
Your barber ... your bio-secure bubble ... your terms
The goal is to provide customer barber and salon services, without any mess, anywhere you need them and without denting your pockets as well. The groomers will cover the floor as much as possible. When they are done, they will vacuum clean to ensure not a single hair is left behind.
HomeCuts provides services with its own in-house team. That means no outsourcing with better control on quality and customer service. The service by appointment also ensures there is no wastage of time. In doing so, it also ensures you are not at risk in public places for that long.
The professional barbers come right to you, whether home or office, so that you can enjoy some TLC in your me-time or look at your dapper best for office meetings or networking commitments.