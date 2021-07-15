- EVENTS
A 40-day Shopping Bonanza at Al Ghurair Centre
The UAE’s first mall commemorates its 40th anniversary in the country with a 40-day sale across retail and dining outlets, as well as fun fitness challenges, a luxury car giveaway and plenty more special offers!
Al Ghurair Centre is celebrating its 40th Anniversary with 40 Days of exclusive offers, commemorating forty years of enhancing lives of its customers with a community-minded mall, offering quality brands, diverse entertainment options, and superb dining choices.
The mall's retail community is celebrating the big 4-0 with a 40 Days, 40 Offers campaign, that includes everything from shopping discounts, restaurant deals, and fitness incentives to the chance to win a luxury Infiniti Q50 car.
"Al Ghurair Centre has been interacting with the community for 40 years, providing a place where people can shop, dine, and be entertained," says Haytham Nasr, Head of Marketing, Al Ghurair Properties. "Over the decades we have continuously evolved, adapted ourselves to meet consumer needs and market trends, building enduring relationships with our loyal customers. As we commemorate this milestone, we want to do so with these valued customers, and so this 40-day campaign of exclusive offers is our way of thanking them for their support over the last four decades!"
Mall-wide Retailer offerings
These special festive offers range across every retail store category, from fashion and health and beauty, to dining, electronics and entertainment. The offers will only be available to customers who have downloaded the free Al Ghurair Centre (AGC) Rewards App, which is available on the App Store and Play Store respectively.
Participating retailers across the mall are offering a variety of deals and discounts, a selection of which are listed here:
Retail and Fashion
Summer's on, and with these amazing deals, you can purchase the best at the most affordable prices. Yes, you heard it right: branded items at affordable prices. Need we say more?
Bedazzle your wrist when you get a 40% discount on selected merchandise from brands such as Tissot, Rado, Gucci and more, at Rivoli Group and a 70% off at Rivoli Eye Zone. At Lifestyle Fine Jewelry, all diamond jewelry and branded watches are 60% off with an additional 5% for Al Ghurair Centre customers. Premiere British retailer Marks & Spencer also has unbeatable offers on selected items: between July 21 to August 7, get 25% off womenswear and 15% off lingerie along with buy two get one free offer on all beauty products.
Dress to impress at OVS, a quality Italian apparel retailer, where you will save Dh100 for every Dh350 you spend. Or head down to Giordano for 25% off of its entire collection, *or Koton for 40% off! A favourite amongst all fashion-sensitive girls and women is Forever 21 - update your summer wardrobe on a budget, with selected items marked at just Dh40 or less.
Brand Bazaar is another location where you will receive a Dh50 gift voucher for every Dh150 you spend, while Centrepoint is offering customers AED 50 off on their next purchase on the spend of AED 200. Looking for stylish eyewear? At Occhiali, customers get 30% off sunglasses and spectacle frames, 20% off prescription lenses with complimentary trial contact lenses. These offers are valid during the entire promotion period.
Healthy and beauty
Pampering more your style? You'll be pleased to hear that stocking up on skin, hair and body care products just became super easy! Get a gift when you spend Dh120 or more at Faceshop, 15% off on selected products at Supercare Pharmacy, branded gift sets for 25% off at Layal Beauty, 50% off on Lalique fragrance, and free body care products when you purchase goodies worth Dh250 at Bath and Body Works. Over the same period, Swissotel Spa is offering a fantastic 40% discount on all spa treatments. Your body will thank you!
Entertainment
Watch the latest blockbusters in luxurious comfort at Reel Cinemas in the Premium Seats - now priced at just Dh40 on weekdays (excluding public holidays), throughout the entire promotion period.
Electronics
Need a stronger WiFi connection? Extra storage? A bigger TV to watch your favorite movie in style? Emax is offering 15% off all networking products as well as and 10% off hard drives, SSDs and flash drives, as well as exclusive offers on selected television models. This offer is valid from July 8 to 31.
Dining
Even the most hardened shoppers need a break from time to time! So, when your feet need a rest from cruising stores, why not stop by one of the many restaurants that the mall has for a bite to eat? And guess what? The stores aren't the only places you will find special offers - F&B outlets are joining in as well!
Chocomonarch has a 40% discount on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between July 8 and August 16, while Manoushe Street will take 25% off your bill from July 18-27. Farsi Restaurant will take 20% off your total bill; Baskin Robbins will give you a free Junior Scoop with the purchase of a BAM sundae value scoop; on weekdays get a free small cup of americano, cappuccino or latte when you spend Dh30 at Cinnabon. Snack up the Curry Flavoured Chicken Rice Bowl with small-sized fries and a drink for just Dh15 at Jollibee, while a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts (6 assorted and 6 original) cost only Dh34. And if you're looking for something a little more sophisticated, Swissotel Al Ghurair is offering a 40% discount on their a la carte menus at its Yasmine and Liwan outlets
Fitness Challenge
After indulging in some tasty treats, you might want to burn off some energy with a good workout - and Al Ghurair Centre has the answer to this as well!
Metrofitt is inviting you to participate in their fitness challenge where one lucky winner will receive a free 40-day gym pass, every day of the challenge!
Every day from 6pm -7pm at the Central Atrium, get a chance to win this awesome prize by participating in four different challenges:
. Rowing Challenge: Row as fast as you can within 30 seconds.
. Burpees Challenge: Get your heart thumping by completing the most burpees in 30 seconds.
. Plank Challenge: Feel the burn in your abs by holding the plank position for as long as you can.
. Skipping Rope Challenge: How long can you jump rope without a break? In this challenge, the winner is the person who can skip for the longest period without a break. Head down to the Al Ghurair Centre to find out more and win amazing prizes.
Challenge and Safety Protocols
Each of the challenges will be held for 10 days and will be supervised by a trainer.
All participants need to register themselves on the Al Ghurair Centre Rewards App and join with their App registered name to enter the challenge.Worried about safety? Each participant will need to show their vaccination card or Al Hosn App at the registration desk prior to taking on the challenge.
All equipment will be properly sanitised after every participant completes a challenge.
Al Ghurair Centre is also part of the summer shopping bonanza Dubai Summer Surprises. Spend Dh200 and stand a chance to win up to six Luxury Infiniti Q50 cars.
Beyond the deals mentioned here, there's so much more waiting for you at Al Ghurair Centre. Don't miss out, you deserve to treat yourself! Go and join the fun and as this landmark mall celebrates forty years of enhancing your life.
To stay updated with all the action, and for more information, visit www.Alghuraircentre.com
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.