Gaza truce: Sheikh Mohamed welcomes ceasefire, praises Egypt's efforts
Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE's support for Egyptian efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi during which he welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza.
Moreover, Sheikh Mohamed praised Egyptian efforts that led to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the important humanitarian role that President El Sisi played to end the bloodshed of innocent civilians.
Furthermore, Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for additional efforts, especially by Israeli and Palestinian leaders, underlining that the UAE is ready to work with all parties to maintain the ceasefire and explore new paths to reduce escalation and achieve peace.
