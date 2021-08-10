Galadari Motor Driving Centre launches new app for iOS, Android devices
The app will allow students to skip long queues, make payments, attend online classes and take tests all from the convenience of their device.
Galadari Motor Driving Centre, a premier driving school in Dubai certified by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has launched a new app for iPhone and Android users.
The app, which users can download free of cost, will allow students to skip long queues, make payments, take tests and raise questions, attend online classes, etc, all from the convenience of their device.
This new step is in line with GMDC's vision of giving people the right skills to drive safely with confidence. In addition, the driving institute is planning to expand its reach to newer locations in Dubai by the setting up new branches.
With over 500 qualified instructors, GMDC trains students to the highest standards of competence and equips them with the right skills. Their facilities boast of well-trained instructors, modern amenities, and an admirable fleet of vehicles. Their flexible timings, convenient pick-up and drop-off for students, and their excellent instructors who cater to diverse nationalities have earned them the reputation and popularity.
The app can be downloaded here.
