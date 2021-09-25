Galadari Brothers bags award for revitalised customer service
Vibe MarTech announced the group as a winner of its ‘CX transformation of the year award’
Galadari Brothers has won a coveted award for transforming its customer service experience.
Vibe MarTech announced the group as a winner of its ‘CX transformation of the year award’ for its remarkable contribution in improving customer experience.
The group has been implementing innovative customer service solutions like CRM platforms, marketing automation solutions, data management platforms, e-commerce solutions, customer data platform, mobile apps, and robotic process automations.
Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said the group’s ‘cloud only’ approach not only helped in cutting the implementation time, but also provided the flexibility to adapt to customer needs.
“Given its range offerings, Galadari Brothers has been implementing a range of solutions to simplify the customer experience. We are thrilled to win this prestigious award and see it as a recognition of our efforts to innovate and offer the very best to our customers,” he said.
Manish Bindra, Group Chief Information Officer, Galadari Brothers, explained that the group is a conglomerate with operations in diverse businesses. “We have B2B customers with multi-million-dirham deals; B2C customers with a ticket size of less than Dh10; … we are into automobile dealership, where customers review products thoroughly before making decisions; and we manage an ice-cream business, which is an impulse purchase.
“We have operations in multiple countries, with customers speaking different languages and having different preferences. It is a huge challenge to unify all systems and ensure the customer journey across various systems is not broken.”
“We have worked very hard in recent times to ensure this — with great support and guidance from our co-chairmen Sohail Galadari and Mohammed Galadari; and Group CEO Mohamed Yahya, and this award is a testimonial of that,” Bindra added.
