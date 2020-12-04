Friday prayers at UAE mosques: Awqaf issues safety instructions

Filed on December 4, 2020 | Last updated on December 4, 2020 at 08.45 am

The authority urged worshippers to avoid crowding, especially at the entrances and exits of the mosque.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments (Awqaf) on Friday reminded worshippers to wear face masks and keep social distancing while performing Friday prayers at mosques.

Also Read: UAE mosques open for Friday prayers: What Imams have to say

In a tweet on its official handle, Awqaf urged worshippers to avoid crowding, especially at the entrances and exits of the mosque.

The authority reiterated that the mosques will open 30 minutes before the sermon starts and will close 30 minutes after the prayers.

Must know: 766 mosques to host worshippers

It also added that senior citizens, people with chronic illnesses and children will not be allowed to attend Friday prayers at mosques.

Friday prayers at UAE mosques: Dubai issues safety tips