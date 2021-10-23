Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 to hold full capacity crowd

Racers to include Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen; Lewis Capaldi, Khalid to perform at after-race concerts

Organisers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 announced on Saturday that the season’s final race would see a return to full capacity at Yas Marina Circuit.

Capacity at Yas Marina Circuit has increased, allowing for a full-capacity crowd to get in on the action, which will take place from December 9 to 12, organisers said.

“With the boost in total fan attendance at the circuit, children under the age of 12 will now also be permitted to attend events during the race week,” the Yas Marina Circuit announced in a press release.

“A selection of precautionary measures will remain in place, including temperature checking, venue sanitisation and social distancing, while there will be a first aid and Covid-19 testing point on site, including a dedicated quarantine room for suspected cases,” organisers said.

Masks are to be worn at all times, and all in attendance will be required to present a Green Pass through the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test within 48-hours to enter the venue.

Tickets have been made available across the categories, including one-day tickets and hospitality packages to attend the full four-day event.

“Race action at this year’s event will showcase motorsport’s biggest stars, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Valterri Bottas, and Lando Norris, take on the newly reconfigured track for the first time,” said the release.

“Modifications have been made to set up more dramatic racing and increased opportunities for overtaking, offering fans an enhanced overall spectacle,” it added.

The traditional Yasalam After-Race Concerts are back this year, featuring Grammy-nominated artists Khalid and Lewis Capaldi. In addition, a line-up of four AAA artists are expected to perform at Etihad Park on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Al Ameri said, “I can safely say we are thrilled that the latest update in government regulations allows us to safely return to full capacity at the venue and announce that additional tickets are now on sale.”

“The boost in spectators to be a full crowd present on race day will play a special role in creating the atmosphere and buzz we have come to associate with the event as a highlight of the UAE’s sporting calendar. We will continue to work closely with Formula 1 and all key stakeholders to ensure all relevant safety procedures are implemented to guarantee the safety of everybody present,” he added.

John Lickrish, the CEO of Flash Entertainment, said, “The return to full capacity is wonderful news and is testament to Abu Dhabi’s rapid, coordinated response to the pandemic and a progressive approach to recovery. With Khalid and Lewis Capaldi already confirmed, the final two AAA artists will be announced soon.”

Concert Information

All ticket holders will have access to the Thursday concert, headlined by Khalid. Single-day ticket holders will also have access to the day they have an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket for. Two-day ticket holders will have access to the Saturday and Sunday concerts as well as the Thursday, and those with three-day tickets will be able to access all nights of after-race entertainment.

A Yasalam After-Race concert ticket must be first activated by entering Yas Marina Circuit for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the day they are attending the concert.

Children under 12 will also be able to attend the weekend’s packed schedule.

Across the weekend, a Yas Island Super Parks Pass is now available, allowing holders unlimited access to Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and Warners Bros. World across the race weekend.

Fans attending can also look forward to an exclusive preview of the 2022 F1 car. The Grand Prix will celebrate the UAE’s 50th anniversary through a series of activations in the various entertainment zones, as well as Heritage Village.