Former junior Indian tennis star Tanvi Bhat passes away in Dubai

Former state champion from Kerala was pursuing her studies in Dubai

Former junior Indian tennis star Tanvi Bhat passed away in Dubai on Sunday. She was 21.

Tanvi, who hails from Kerala and was a former state champion, is survived by her father Dr Sanjay Bhat, mother Lilan and brother Adithya. He also represented the south Indian state, and is a former Kerala champion.

Her body was repatriated to India and the last rites were held on Wednesday.

Her family wished not to comment and urged for privacy at this difficult time, as they tried to cope with the loss, when Khaleej Times contacted them in India. Tanvi had been pursuing her degree in Psychology and English in Dubai.

As a 12-year-old, Tanvi had won the Under-14 girls title at the Asian Series in Doha in 2012. But a slew of injuries cut short her career. Tanvi had suffered an ACL injury and had to undergo surgery twice, when she was 14 and 15. She also underwent surgery for a spine issue when she was 17 and decided to retire from the sport. She had previously trained at the Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academy at Kochi's Regional Sports Centre.

“Her hero was Rafa (Rafael Nadal),” her mother Lilan was quoted as saying by Indian sports magazine Sportstar, on Wednesday.

“She was boisterous, had abundant energy...she used to play tennis for four hours every day and was then at the football ground playing with boys, racing against time, living her life for 21 years.

“We had all moved to Dubai and she started playing for her college and went to Abu Dhabi once to play at the university level,” she added.

