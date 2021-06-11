Football star Marcelo Vieria hails UAE as one of the best sports medicine hubs

The Real Madrid defender also lauded the country's Covid response.

Brazilian footballer and Real Madrid super defender Marcelo Vieria, who was recently in Dubai, has praised the UAE’s healthcare system, saying it’s one of the best in the world.

“The advancement of the UAE’s healthcare system in the past years is incredible. The nation has enormous potential in medical tourism, especially in sports medicine. The UAE is home to some of the best sports medicine facilities in the world,” said Vieria.

The success of the nation in controlling the spread of the pandemic within a short time is a testament to the efficacy of its healthcare system, he added.

He recently spoke to the media at Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery, Dubai, where he had come to take a tour of the sports medicine department and meet sports medicine specialists.

Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery is the first hospital in the region that exclusively caters to sports medicine and orthopaedic surgeries.

Vieria said that these healthcare developments come at the right time — just as when the UAE has also become a prime destination for various international sporting events.

“UAE now hosts a slew of sporting events, including the most attractive Formula 1, UFC championship, Indian Premier League, Dubai Tennis Championship, and many more. The international community has taken note of the abilities of the nation to host sporting events during the pandemic,” he said.

“Being a sports person, I know how important the right medical care and treatment for injuries are. I know several players who travel to the UAE for various treatments. The nation has made great strides on this front. And it has been incredible. The flow of people to the UAE for medical treatment is likely to increase manifold in the coming days,” he added.

Speaking on the visit of the football star, VPS Healthcare CEO (Dubai and Northern Emirates) Dr Shajir Gaffar said: “It was our pleasure to host one of the greatest footballers of our time. We discussed the advancement in sports medicine in the UAE and the scope of the treatment offered at our facility in Dubai. With UAE becoming a hub for more sporting events in the coming days, the nation has a high potential for medical tourism. At VPS Healthcare, we are privileged to have been associated with most of the major sporting events held in the UAE. Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery is a known destination for sports stars. We have had the privilege of offering our services to several athletes and sporting stars.”

Vieria also interacted with the frontline warriors at the hospital and thanked them for their invaluable services during the pandemic.

