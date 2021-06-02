Flydubai resumes its operations to Naples

Dubai-based carrier to operate three weekly flights to city from July 1

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the resumption of its operations to Naples in Italy from July 1.

The budget carrier will operate three weekly flights to Naples International Airport (NAP).

From June 2, a quarantine-free travel corridor has been established between Italy and the UAE enabling passengers to travel between the two countries with less restrictions.

A negative Covid-19 test result will be required 48 hours before departure from the UAE. On arrival in Italy, all passengers over the age of two years will be required to take a rapid antigen test. The safe travel corridor with Italy is the latest in a series of agreements signed by the UAE including those with Bahrain, Greece and Serbia.

“We are pleased to see more countries opening up for safe tourism and is a step in the right direction to speed up recovery and boost travel this summer. This is a good sign that confidence in travel is returning and the efforts taken by stakeholders in the tourism industry to safeguard every step of the journey will benefit our passengers,” said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.

Flydubai will increase the frequency of flights to Naples to a four-weekly service from August 1.

Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from June 4 and 24, respectively. The carrier will commence flights to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt from June 15 and to the Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos from June 18. Flydubai will also restart its operations to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from June 25 and both destinations offer UAE residents visa on arrival.

