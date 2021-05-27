Flydubai adds new destinations, including Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt

Dubai carrier to resume operations to Georgia in June

Flydubai has added new destinations to its growing list of networks including the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm El Sheikh.

The budget carrier will operate three weekly flights to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) from June 15. It will be flydubai’s second destination in Egypt after Alexandria.

Flydubai will also operate three weekly flights to two new summer routes of Mykonos International Airport (JMK) and Santorini (Thira) Airport (JTR) in Greece between June 18 and September 29.

“As more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel, we are excited to grow our network and give passengers more options to travel this summer. Sharm El Sheikh has been a popular holiday destination for many years and we expect to see strong demand for travel from the UAE and GCC,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at flydubai.

Flydubai will restart its operations to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from June 25 and both destinations offer UAE residents visa on arrival. Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from June 4 and 24, respectively. The carrier plans to start flights to Naples in Italy and Salzburg in Austria from July onwards.

“With demand for travel returning we can see from the enquiries that we are receiving that our customers are keen to travel again and are starting to make their travel plans. Sharm El Sheikh is another exciting destination for our passengers to visit for their summer holidays,” said Sudhir Sreedharan, senior vice-president of Commercial Operations for the UAE, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Africa and the Indian subcontinent at flydubai.

Passengers have been asked to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations of the destination.

Flydubai has created a network of more than 80 destinations in 46 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com