First UAE spectral library website available for public use

The Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Centre at Zayed University aims to face the challenges of the remote sensing sector in the UAE Space Agency and beyond

The public can now interact with and access spectral information through the UAE’s first spectral library website.

The Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Centre at the College of Natural and Health Sciences at Zayed University has earned a commendable badge by presenting the website for public use.

The centre is considered the first of its kind in the UAE to carry out planetary studies, environmental studies, training and consultancy in the remote sensing sector.

Professor Dr Fares Howari, dean of the College of Natural and Health Sciences, Zayed University, said that the centre is equipped with a Mars Simulation chamber, which creates the environment of any planet to study and simulate these environments using hyperspectral imaging in the laboratory.

Established with the help of the Emirates Space Agency, the centre aims to face the challenges of the remote sensing sector in the UAE Space Agency and beyond. It will also provide opportunities for stratified research, innovation and education across the dimensions of natural sciences and engineering disciplines.

The Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Centre is equipped with highly advanced software and tools along with a high-performance computer for research, innovation and learning in the Geographic Information System (GIS) and remote sensing field using satellite imagery.

It also supports the centre and its affiliated laboratories by conducting numerous research in key areas, including space sciences, climate change, marine pollution and water security, among others.

“Since conducting laboratory experiments is one of the best ways to inspire, motivate and revitalize today’s youth, the College of Natural and Health Sciences at Zayed University, as part of its educational strategic plan, aims to provide experiential learning through practical projects that give students the needed ‘hands-on’ experience through learning by doing, which allows students to link theoretical sciences with applied sciences,” Dr Howari said.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com