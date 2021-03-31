First look: Brand-new vehicle number plates launched in UAE
Web report
Published on March 31, 2021 at 13.07
The launch includes sports plates and private plates in two distinct designs.
Fujairah Police on Wednesday introduced brand-new vehicle number plates with a modern and distinctive look.
The launch includes sports plates and private plates (long and short) — with two distinct designs that bear the name of the emirate in black and red.
The authority confirmed that the new plates will be available from Sunday, April 4, for newly registered vehicles. Meanwhile, the replacement process for all other registered vehicles with a valid license will take place on May 2.
In addition, number plates for transport vehicles and other categories, such as trailers, will be replaced in the second half of this year.