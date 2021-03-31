First look: Brand-new vehicle number plates launched in UAE Web report Published on March 31, 2021 at 13.07

The launch includes sports plates and private plates in two distinct designs.

1 of 4 Fujairah Police on Wednesday introduced brand-new vehicle number plates with a modern and distinctive look.

2 of 4 The launch includes sports plates and private plates (long and short) — with two distinct designs that bear the name of the emirate in black and red.

3 of 4 The authority confirmed that the new plates will be available from Sunday, April 4, for newly registered vehicles. Meanwhile, the replacement process for all other registered vehicles with a valid license will take place on May 2.