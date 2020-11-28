Fighting Covid: UAE National Day celebrations at Sharjah govt offices cancelled

The safety and wellbeing of the people is the highest priority of the authorities in the emirate.

National Day celebrations at Sharjah government offices and workplaces have been cancelled in view of the ongoing pandemic, announced the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the committee, said the safety and wellbeing of the people is the highest priority of the authorities in the emirate.

However, the grand concert scheduled at Al Majaz Amphitheatre will take place adhering to all Covid-19 precautionary measures, he added.

"All the precautionary measures suggested by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the instructions of the Sharjah Executive Council are being strictly enforced to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those attending the concert," said Al Midfa.

"The broad-based health safety measures being enforced by the authorities on the occasion include maintaining public hygiene, physical distancing, using contactless digital technology and frequent sterilisation and cleaning of all premises," he added.

National Day concert

Signs to maintain social distancing and physical spacing of at least two metres have been placed in the seating area of the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre in addition to hand sanitisers being provided at strategic locations and at the entry and exit points, said Al Midfa.

Popular Emirati artist Hussein Al Jasmi will lead the concert, whose proceeds will go to support the humanitarian initiatives of the Big Heart Foundation. Other popular singers taking part in the concert include Aryam, Jassim Mohammed, Faisal Al Jassem and Arib who will perform their Emirati songs onstage.

"Al Majaz Amphitheatre has been equipped with special sterilisation gates and thermal cameras, in addition to the presence of security men at the main entrance who would use heat scanning to keep out any suspected cases," explained Al Midfa.

"Sterilised buses have been arranged to transport the audience members to the concert venue, with security personnel monitoring the temperature of all attendees before they board the buses," he added.

No exchange of gifts, greetings

A specially trained team has been tasked by the committee to guide and monitor the attendees and implement the precautionary measures. The distribution of mementoes and exchange of personal greetings has been prohibited. Eating and drinking inside the theatre area is strictly prohibited and has been restricted to the outside area.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com