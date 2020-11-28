Fighting Covid: UAE National Day celebrations at Sharjah govt offices cancelled
The safety and wellbeing of the people is the highest priority of the authorities in the emirate.
National Day celebrations at Sharjah government offices and workplaces have been cancelled in view of the ongoing pandemic, announced the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations.
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the committee, said the safety and wellbeing of the people is the highest priority of the authorities in the emirate.
However, the grand concert scheduled at Al Majaz Amphitheatre will take place adhering to all Covid-19 precautionary measures, he added.
"All the precautionary measures suggested by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the instructions of the Sharjah Executive Council are being strictly enforced to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those attending the concert," said Al Midfa.
"The broad-based health safety measures being enforced by the authorities on the occasion include maintaining public hygiene, physical distancing, using contactless digital technology and frequent sterilisation and cleaning of all premises," he added.
National Day concert
Signs to maintain social distancing and physical spacing of at least two metres have been placed in the seating area of the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre in addition to hand sanitisers being provided at strategic locations and at the entry and exit points, said Al Midfa.
Popular Emirati artist Hussein Al Jasmi will lead the concert, whose proceeds will go to support the humanitarian initiatives of the Big Heart Foundation. Other popular singers taking part in the concert include Aryam, Jassim Mohammed, Faisal Al Jassem and Arib who will perform their Emirati songs onstage.
"Al Majaz Amphitheatre has been equipped with special sterilisation gates and thermal cameras, in addition to the presence of security men at the main entrance who would use heat scanning to keep out any suspected cases," explained Al Midfa.
"Sterilised buses have been arranged to transport the audience members to the concert venue, with security personnel monitoring the temperature of all attendees before they board the buses," he added.
No exchange of gifts, greetings
A specially trained team has been tasked by the committee to guide and monitor the attendees and implement the precautionary measures. The distribution of mementoes and exchange of personal greetings has been prohibited. Eating and drinking inside the theatre area is strictly prohibited and has been restricted to the outside area.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Emergencies
Minors held after fight at 'public facility' in...
They have been referred to Dubai's Family and Juvenile Prosecution READ MORE
-
Education
New smart initiative launched for cyber safety in ...
The novel initiative follows the European Union standards for the use ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather alert: Chance of rain and dusty...
The NCM said the top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas. READ MORE
-
Transport
Over 5,000 vehicles impounded at home through...
The fee for the smart impound is only Dh420. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews