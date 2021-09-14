Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names

Such updates occur in recognition of special events.

It's not unusual for mobile networks in the UAE to change names every now and then. The update usually occurs in recognition of a special event.

In the past, UAE networks have doffed their collective caps to mark milestone events — such as the launch of the country's historic Hope Probe in February or the UAE President's Cup 2021 in May, which was the first official event to allow only vaccine recipients and its clinical trials participants to attend.

The latest change — observed on Tuesday — on both Etisalat and Du mobile phones is in honour of the biggest event of the year: the Expo 2020 Dubai.

With roughly two weeks to go, anticipation for what the UAE Vice-President has promised to be an “unprecedented” event is high.

The mega event is set to begin on October 1 and run for six months until March 31, 2022.

As part of the world fair, Dubai is set to welcome 190 participating countries with an estimated 25 million visitors from across the globe.

Earlier this week, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took a bike tour of the Expo 2020 venue.

“The six months of the event will go down in history for ideas and inventions that will benefit humanity for years to come,” he had stated earlier.