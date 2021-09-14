Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
Such updates occur in recognition of special events.
It's not unusual for mobile networks in the UAE to change names every now and then. The update usually occurs in recognition of a special event.
In the past, UAE networks have doffed their collective caps to mark milestone events — such as the launch of the country's historic Hope Probe in February or the UAE President's Cup 2021 in May, which was the first official event to allow only vaccine recipients and its clinical trials participants to attend.
The latest change — observed on Tuesday — on both Etisalat and Du mobile phones is in honour of the biggest event of the year: the Expo 2020 Dubai.
With roughly two weeks to go, anticipation for what the UAE Vice-President has promised to be an “unprecedented” event is high.
The mega event is set to begin on October 1 and run for six months until March 31, 2022.
As part of the world fair, Dubai is set to welcome 190 participating countries with an estimated 25 million visitors from across the globe.
Earlier this week, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took a bike tour of the Expo 2020 venue.
“The six months of the event will go down in history for ideas and inventions that will benefit humanity for years to come,” he had stated earlier.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, humid forecast for Tuesday
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its...
UAE underscores commitment to target and dismantle networks that... READ MORE
-
News
Students stuck abroad can continue e-learning...
Parents must provide the reason for the student being out of the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Dh1,000 fine for crowding at accident...
Filming and sharing footage will also invite a prison term and fine,... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
Pay freezes disappear and optimism returns, research shows. READ MORE
-
News
Nuclear power plant: Unit 2 connects to...
At full capacity, the unit will add a further 1,400MW of clean... READ MORE
-
Aviation
No quick recovery in sight for global aviation...
Global airline capacity expected to increase by less than 15 per cent ... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
Such updates occur in recognition of special events. READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3