Expo 2020 Dubai to get special 3D-printing hub, says Sheikh Hamdan
The area will include a research centre, an academy and laboratories to help develop the technology.
The much-anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai is all set to get its first specialised 3D printing hub.
The decision was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, following an Executive Council meeting on Sunday.
The area will include a research centre, an academy and laboratories to help develop the technology, as well as 3D printing accelerators.
The idea is for the hub to be an integrated global platform to attract investors and entrepreneurs.
"Dubai has become a major player in the fields of future technology worldwide, and an incubator for entrepreneurs and innovators in various fields," said Sheikh Hamdan.
.. .. . pic.twitter.com/YjkUy0ALDW— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 23, 2021
"It has also established its position as an integrated city that combines the promising future and the acceleration the world is witnessing," he added.
The Dubai Crown Prince also noted that the council adopted a policy to attract and organise international university branches provided by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
"World-class infrastructure and supportive legislation has made Dubai the headquarters for 28 branches of international universities," said Sheikh Hamdan, adding that it seeks to attract more prestigious educational institutions in the near future.
