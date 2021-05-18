Expo 2020 Dubai itineraries announced: Lunch with robots; satellites to detect aliens

Filed on May 18, 2021 | Last updated on May 18, 2021 at 01.57 pm

The experiences are available in half-, full- or three-day formats

From satellites that can detect alien life to a robot music band, Dubai has unveiled the curated itineraries that await visitors to Expo 2020. Organisers have promised a “spectacular line-up of sights, sounds and tastes” for visitors to the region’s first world expo when it opens its doors on October 1, 2021.

The experiences are available in half-, full- or three-day formats. Guided and self-guided journeys will highlight site-wide attractions “appealing to families, couples, students, business travellers and everyone in between”.

Sumathi Ramanathan, Vice-President, Market Strategy & Sales, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 is for explorers, foodies and culture enthusiasts, for children and grandparents, for entrepreneurs, inventors and businesses travellers, for the casual tourist, and for the curious who want to experience the future – now.

“Our easy-to-access itineraries will enable every visitor to discover the game-changing innovations, world-class entertainment and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are relevant to them, ensuring everyone who walks through our doors has a safe experience that amazes, inspires and excites the senses.”

Visitors from across the globe will be able to enjoy a spectacular line-up of sights, sounds and tastes at @expo2020dubai, through a series of curated itineraries designed around their passions and interests. https://t.co/fbcjDKHQHR #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GjeQQnOiNx — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 18, 2021

Expo Essentials

This will introduce the world in one place. It includes innovations such as the world’s largest radio satellite capable of detecting signals from alien life and a 4D ‘bioprinter’ that can reproduce live cells. World fusion music, choirs and orchestral performances, and cuisines from countries visitors may have never considered before are also on offer.

Expo for Families

This tour offers an interactive journey packed with educational experiences for all ages. It includes a Beethoven-inspired robo-band to an encounter with a giant sharp-toothed fish.

Expo for Couples

This packages the site’s most romantic offerings, including the Al Wasl Plaza, which will feature spectacular night-time light shows on its 360-degree projection surface.

Expo Architecture and Design Journey

It will take visitors through some of Expo’s architectural marvels – from the falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion to self-sustaining buildings and pavilions that merge nature and architecture.

Explore the Opportunity District and prepare to unlock the potential within each one of us An‍d of course, don’t miss the beautiful architecture that surrounds you Swipe for the details #Expo2020 #Dubai #UAE pic.twitter.com/veCRkfEGdH — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) May 10, 2021

Expo for Foodies

With this, guests can taste the future of food, discover a star chef, or sample a new cuisine while taking in a show.

Business and Entrepreneurship Journey

It explores how change-makers from around the world strategise to create a lasting impact.

Expo Mobility Journey

It showcases next-gen innovations moving data, people and goods across the world - from how AI is changing the way we live, learn and play, to the future of air travel.

The Expo Energy Journey

It will allow visitors to discover vertical farms and stroll through net-zero energy pavilions.

Expo for Techies and Innovators

Through this, visitors will be able to explore artificial intelligence, space and augmented reality – with a break for lunch with robots.

Covid safety measures

In the past five months, Expo 2020 has successfully welcomed more than 100,000 visitors to preview Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion. It has also hosted the face-to-face gathering of hundreds of delegates from participating countries at the final International Participants Meeting at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Safety measures included thermal cameras and sanitisation stations across the site; mandatory face-mask wearing and the implementation of social-distancing regulations.

Building on the UAE’s successful vaccination programme, Expo 2020 is also offering free Covid-19 vaccinations to all official participants and their staff.