- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Expo 2020 Dubai itineraries announced: Lunch with robots; satellites to detect aliens
The experiences are available in half-, full- or three-day formats
From satellites that can detect alien life to a robot music band, Dubai has unveiled the curated itineraries that await visitors to Expo 2020. Organisers have promised a “spectacular line-up of sights, sounds and tastes” for visitors to the region’s first world expo when it opens its doors on October 1, 2021.
The experiences are available in half-, full- or three-day formats. Guided and self-guided journeys will highlight site-wide attractions “appealing to families, couples, students, business travellers and everyone in between”.
Sumathi Ramanathan, Vice-President, Market Strategy & Sales, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 is for explorers, foodies and culture enthusiasts, for children and grandparents, for entrepreneurs, inventors and businesses travellers, for the casual tourist, and for the curious who want to experience the future – now.
“Our easy-to-access itineraries will enable every visitor to discover the game-changing innovations, world-class entertainment and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are relevant to them, ensuring everyone who walks through our doors has a safe experience that amazes, inspires and excites the senses.”
Visitors from across the globe will be able to enjoy a spectacular line-up of sights, sounds and tastes at @expo2020dubai, through a series of curated itineraries designed around their passions and interests. https://t.co/fbcjDKHQHR #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GjeQQnOiNx— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 18, 2021
Expo Essentials
This will introduce the world in one place. It includes innovations such as the world’s largest radio satellite capable of detecting signals from alien life and a 4D ‘bioprinter’ that can reproduce live cells. World fusion music, choirs and orchestral performances, and cuisines from countries visitors may have never considered before are also on offer.
Expo for Families
This tour offers an interactive journey packed with educational experiences for all ages. It includes a Beethoven-inspired robo-band to an encounter with a giant sharp-toothed fish.
Expo for Couples
This packages the site’s most romantic offerings, including the Al Wasl Plaza, which will feature spectacular night-time light shows on its 360-degree projection surface.
Expo Architecture and Design Journey
It will take visitors through some of Expo’s architectural marvels – from the falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion to self-sustaining buildings and pavilions that merge nature and architecture.
Explore the Opportunity District and prepare to unlock the potential within each one of us And of course, don’t miss the beautiful architecture that surrounds you Swipe for the details #Expo2020 #Dubai #UAE pic.twitter.com/veCRkfEGdH— Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) May 10, 2021
Expo for Foodies
With this, guests can taste the future of food, discover a star chef, or sample a new cuisine while taking in a show.
Business and Entrepreneurship Journey
It explores how change-makers from around the world strategise to create a lasting impact.
Expo Mobility Journey
It showcases next-gen innovations moving data, people and goods across the world - from how AI is changing the way we live, learn and play, to the future of air travel.
The Expo Energy Journey
It will allow visitors to discover vertical farms and stroll through net-zero energy pavilions.
Expo for Techies and Innovators
Through this, visitors will be able to explore artificial intelligence, space and augmented reality – with a break for lunch with robots.
Covid safety measures
In the past five months, Expo 2020 has successfully welcomed more than 100,000 visitors to preview Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion. It has also hosted the face-to-face gathering of hundreds of delegates from participating countries at the final International Participants Meeting at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai.
Safety measures included thermal cameras and sanitisation stations across the site; mandatory face-mask wearing and the implementation of social-distancing regulations.
Building on the UAE’s successful vaccination programme, Expo 2020 is also offering free Covid-19 vaccinations to all official participants and their staff.
-
Health
UAE: Doctors restore vision of 6-month-old...
The baby was diagnosed with genetic disease that affects one in 25,... READ MORE
-
Transport
Hire drivers via Dubai’s RTA on an hourly,...
Residents would need to provide a vehicle with comprehensive... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Woman wins legal battle against ex-husband...
The man claimed he'd contributed the amount to purchase a building in ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two on trial for assaulting, killing...
Defendants’ lawyer rule out criminal intent and argue a quarrel ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,270 cases, 1,250 recoveries, 4...
More than 47.2 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh50,000 fee to release vehicle impounded...
Offenders will also be fined Dh1,000 and given 12 black points. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: Expect lunch with robots and more
The experiences are available in half-, full- or three-day formats READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
CBSE extends deadline for submission of Class 10...
The Board was urged to review the previous timeline in light of the... READ MORE