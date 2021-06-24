Expo 2020 Dubai a timely forum for dialogue: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed

The international event will also be an important milestone on the road to recovery from the effects of Covid-19.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be a timely forum for dialogue and an important milestone on the road to recovery, said His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In less than 100 days, Expo 2020 Dubai will open doors to the world with millions of local and international visitors expected during the six-month long mega event.

“As the countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai begins, we are humbled to be hosting this historic event at such an important time. Under the guidance of H.H. Mohammed bin Rashid, this event promises to be a timely forum for dialogue and an important milestone on the road to recovery,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first world exposition being held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, it will bring together people and ideas from across the world under a single platform to inspire innovations and seek solutions to make the world a better place. Delayed by a year, the Expo promises to be a better and bigger experience for visitors.

It is estimated that 50,000 employees worked to complete 192 pavilions while 30,000 volunteers are ready to welcome visitors.