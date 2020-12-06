Expat in UAE treks 49km to top of Jebel Jais to mark 49th National Day

Murad Marwan accomplished the feat in 11 hours

A 60-year-old Syrian expatriate has scaled the UAE’s highest peak on foot to pay tribute to the UAE. Murad Marwan marked the 49th UAE National Day by trekking 49km to the top of the Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

It took him 11 hours to accomplish the feat. “I started the walk at 6.45am and reached the peak at 5.45pm.”

Marwan, who has been living in the UAE for the last 27 years, hoisted seven UAE flags at different heights to represent the seven emirates of the country. “I hoisted the last flag proudly at a height of 1,700 metres above sea level,” he said.

Marwan said the UAE is his second home. “I have been living here for a long time and I never felt like an expatriate.”

The UAE, its leaders and people are “kind, welcoming, and generous”, he said. “This walk was the least I could do to express my love, respect and appreciation to the UAE government and people.”

He said the feat was undertaken “on behalf of the Syrian community” in the UAE.

