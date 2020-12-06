Expat in UAE treks 49km to top of Jebel Jais to mark 49th National Day
Murad Marwan accomplished the feat in 11 hours
A 60-year-old Syrian expatriate has scaled the UAE’s highest peak on foot to pay tribute to the UAE. Murad Marwan marked the 49th UAE National Day by trekking 49km to the top of the Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
It took him 11 hours to accomplish the feat. “I started the walk at 6.45am and reached the peak at 5.45pm.”
Marwan, who has been living in the UAE for the last 27 years, hoisted seven UAE flags at different heights to represent the seven emirates of the country. “I hoisted the last flag proudly at a height of 1,700 metres above sea level,” he said.
Marwan said the UAE is his second home. “I have been living here for a long time and I never felt like an expatriate.”
The UAE, its leaders and people are “kind, welcoming, and generous”, he said. “This walk was the least I could do to express my love, respect and appreciation to the UAE government and people.”
He said the feat was undertaken “on behalf of the Syrian community” in the UAE.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
Speed limits reduced on UAE roads amid foggy...
Police have urged motorists to exercise caution during adverse... READ MORE
-
Transport
Bike rental services gain traction in Dubai
With many bike-sharing schemes in place, one can casually borrow a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE schools ready for on-site CBSE...
'The exams will be conducted following all Covid-19 protocols' READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Sharjah Police get over 20,000 calls during...
No traffic fatality reported during the five-day break READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews